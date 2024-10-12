Saturday, October 12, 2024
Speakers stress for awareness about mental health issues

Our Staff Reporter
October 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  World Mental Health Day was celebrated on Friday at the Special Education Complex, Hayatabad, in collaboration with the Social Welfare, Special Education & Women Empowerment Department and Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), with the support of UNFPA, IOM, and the Embassy of the Netherlands.  

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, was the chief guest at the event. Ms. Mahjabeen Qazi of UNFPA and Ameer Hamza of IOM also attended, along with representatives from civil society, government departments, parents, and media personnel.  

Masood Ul Mulk, CEO of SRSP, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about mental health issues in his speech. Syed Ali Bakhsh, Director of the Special Education Complex, Peshawar, mentioned that Mental Health Day is marked globally, including in Pakistan, on October 11 to promote mental health and well-being.  

Syed Qasim Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of the organizing bodies and assured his cooperation in their initiatives. The event featured tableaus, skits, and songs by special students, which were well received by the participants.

