Sports gala under CM’s programme starts at Darra Adam Khel

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department, under the KP Chief Minister’s programme Awami Agenda and on the special directions of the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports, Fakhar Jahan, and Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate, formally inaugurated the Sports Gala on Friday at the grounds of Government Degree College Dara Adam Khel in a colorful ceremony.

The Sports Gala is being held with the full support of Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Matiullah, Commissioner Kohat Division Motasim Billah Shah, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Director Sports Merged Tribal Areas Raziullah Bitanni, Assistant Commissioner Dara Adam Khel Amir Nawaz, and DSO Sub Division Dara Adam Khel Sajid Afridi.

The gala began with cricket, football, and badminton matches. In addition to football, cricket, volleyball, basketball, athletics, tug-of-war, and badminton, traditional games such as shooting, Chindro, Goli Dhanda, and others will also be part of the event.

Locals have wholeheartedly welcomed the Sports Gala and have emphasized the need for such events to be held in the future as well.