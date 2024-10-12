Standing Committee urges immediate action on Rawal Dam pollution crisis

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination yesterday expressed grave concern about the deteriorating water quality and pollution levels at the Rawal Dam.

The committee meeting led by Chairperson Munaza Hassan, conducted a critical on-site visit to Rawal Dam to address rising concerns over pollution and environmental degradation at the site. The committee, joined by key officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), WASA Rawalpindi, and the Irrigation Department of Punjab paid a visit at the dam.

During the visit, the committee was briefed on the pressing challenges facing the dam’s water and surrounding areas.

Despite a Supreme Court order for the creation of water treatment plants, delays and disagreements between Punjab and Islamabad have hindered progress. The CDA only initiated steps to construct a water filtration plant in 2021, and a revised tender for the project — estimated at Rs. 6 billion — is still ongoing

The Committee raised alarms over the lack of consistent cleanliness at the dam and increasing pollution levels, which have been exacerbated by inadequate maintenance. Disturbing videos of dead fish, attributed to low water levels, were discussed as a sign of the deteriorating ecological state of the dam. Local residents also voiced concerns, highlighting violations such as illegal construction, tree cutting, and unchecked environmental harm around the dam’s periphery.

In response, the committee called for urgent action, seeking a water quality report from WASA Rawalpindi for the past week, documentation from the CDA on the filtration plant project, and all correspondence from the EPA since 2012 on water quality monitoring. Additionally, they asked for detailed staffing and maintenance reports from the Irrigation Department of Punjab, along with an investigation into ongoing construction activities at the dam. The committee’s visit underscored the critical need for timely interventions to preserve Rawal Dam as a vital water resource and natural habitat. The committee will continue to monitor the situation closely and press for immediate corrective actions.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination was attended by MNAs; Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Ms. Shaista Khan, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Syeda Shehla Raza, Sahibzada Sibghatullah. The meeting was also attended by senior officers of Capital Development Authority (CDA), WASA Rawalpindi, and the Irrigation Department of Punjab.