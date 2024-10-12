Sukkur IBA University honored with 12th FPCCI Excellence Award 2024

SUKKUR - Sukkur IBA University has secured its position as the only university from Sindh and second-best university in Pakistan, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025. This prestigious recognition places the university within the 601-800 range globally, among 2,092 institutions worldwide.

In his message regarding this significant achievement, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh on Friday highlighted the university’s strong commitment to educational excellence. He stated that this incredible achievement underscores Sukkur IBA University’s dedication to high-quality education, robust research opportunities and comprehensive exchange programs. He emphasized the university’s efforts to promote educational equity, ensuring access for students from all socioeconomic backgrounds through initiatives such as merit.

Sukkur IBA University also awarded the prestigious 12th The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Excellence Award 2024 in the Education Category, for its unwavering commitment to educational excellence. The award was graciously received by VC, Sukkur IBA University, from Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan.

As Sukkur IBA University celebrates this global recognition, it remains steadfast in its mission to shape the future of education in Pakistan, continuing its journey toward excellence, inclusivity and innovation.