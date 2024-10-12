The Commander Invincible

This is a recount of a man, arguably one of the most intelligent and brilliant figures of the 7th century, who has, regrettably, been largely forgotten in the annals of Islamic and world history—at least in the context of our country, or perhaps the subcontinent. However, he remains well-known in Arab, European, and American literature. This legendary figure has been ranked as the third greatest military general of all time by a supercomputer and similarly by sophisticated mathematical analysis tools. Historians, military commanders, and strategists throughout history have often placed him above the likes of Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Hannibal Barca, and Julius Caesar. The man is none other than our very own Sword of Allah (Sayf Ullah), Khalid Ibn al-Waleed.

Renowned historians such as Karen Armstrong and Phillip K. Hitti, along with numerous others, have recognised Khalid as an unparalleled military genius. It is widely accepted that throughout history, only three military commanders never lost a battle: Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, and Khalid Ibn al-Walid—the greatest of them all.

Khalid was a natural-born genius, a prodigy. He was tall, muscular but lean, supremely athletic, a champion wrestler, a sensational swordsman, a peerless rider and knight, and a master of the lance, his signature weapon. His mind was his most formidable weapon on the battlefield. One of his most remarkable traits was his ability to innovate and devise strategies that left his enemies baffled. His tactics were far ahead of his time, demonstrating an intellect that was unmatched in his era. History tells us that he fought in approximately 126 battles, including duels, skirmishes, and full-scale wars, and remained undefeated throughout his career.

Khalid Ibn al-Waleed virtually single-handedly brought down the two great superpowers of his time—the Byzantine (Eastern Roman) Empire and the Sassanid Persian Empire—who had both stood dominant for centuries before the time of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions. Who could have imagined that the Arabs, once considered mere Bedouins living on dates and camel milk, would produce a phenomenon like Khalid Ibn al-Walid? His legend spread across the Arab Peninsula and beyond, striking fear into the hearts of his enemies to the extent that some armies would avoid fighting simply because Khalid was their opponent. They knew that his faith in Allah, coupled with his strategic brilliance, made him unstoppable.

Some of his notable battles against the Sassanid Persian Empire include the Battle of the Chains, the Battle of Hira, the Battle of the River, and most famously, the Battle of Walajah, also known as the “Hell of Walajah.” In this battle, Khalid employed the pincer movement, or double envelopment strategy, to devastating effect. This manoeuvre, requiring perfect timing and execution, had rarely been used successfully before Khalid. Yet, he carried it out flawlessly, annihilating his enemies and leaving a lasting psychological impact on the Persian soldiers.

Khalid’s battles against the Byzantine Empire include the Battle of Ajnadayn, the conquest of Jerusalem, the Battle of Dawmat al-Jandal, and the famous Battle of Yarmouk, which is regarded by Muslims as the “mother of all victories.” The stakes were incredibly high in the Battle of Yarmouk. The Muslim army, outnumbered and poorly equipped, faced the might of the heavily armed Byzantine forces. Despite some suggesting a retreat, Khalid remained resolute. His conviction was unshakeable; it was as if he could foresee the outcome.

On the final day of the battle, Khalid executed a brilliant flanking manoeuvre—the double envelopment—which had previously been employed by Hannibal against the Romans. This move, now recognised as one of the most dangerous and difficult to pull off, led to one of the most celebrated military victories in history. Khalid’s forces trapped the Byzantine army from all sides, and the Byzantines, despite their numerical superiority, were utterly defeated. Many of their soldiers, in desperation, jumped off cliffs or drowned themselves in rivers to escape the wrath of Khalid on the battlefield.

The victory at Yarmouk was pivotal, not just for the Muslim empire but for world history. It changed the geopolitical landscape and marked the expansion of the Muslim empire, which would soon become the seventh largest in the world. Khalid Ibn al-Waleed’s genius was central to this triumph. His legacy as the “Commander Invincible” remains unparalleled, and his tactical brilliance at Yarmouk is still studied in military academies around the world today.

Afaq Rouf

The writer is a freelance columnist.