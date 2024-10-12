Two terrorists killed in ‘accomplices’ firing: CTD

LAHORE - Two terrorists were killed allegedly in the firing of their own accomplices when five militants in two police vans were being shifted from Sahiwal jail in the wake of a threat alert.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman, the eliminated militants were the masterminds behind the Dasu Dam attack, and facing life sentence. Five terrorists were being shifted from Sahiwal jail in two police vans when on Samundri Road when some unidentified terrorists attacked one of the vans to get their accomplices freed from police custody. As a result of their firing, two terrorists, involved in Dasu dam attack, were killed. They were identified as Muhammad Hussain and Ayaz, the CTD spokesman said. In the assault, Lahore police and CTD personnel remained unhurt. Further investigation was underway.