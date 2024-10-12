Ulema, madrassah students express solidarity with Pak Army

Peshawar - Ulema, Mashaikh, and madrassah students from Kohat Division visited Kohat Garrison, where they expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army in its efforts to maintain peace and eliminate the threat of Khawarij.

During the visit, the group paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and security forces for their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation. They expressed deep appreciation for the Army’s role in protecting the country’s sovereignty and maintaining stability.

The participants unanimously pledged to cooperate with the relevant authorities in preventing the spread of Khawarij ideology and other disruptive elements that threaten peace and stability in the region.

The scholars emphasized the importance of unity in combating extremism and highlighted the role of religious institutions in promoting peace and harmony.

Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kohat, served as the chief guest at the event. He held detailed discussions with the attendees and commended the scholars for their vital role in promoting lasting peace in the region. He also stressed the significance of cooperation between religious leaders and security forces in safeguarding the nation.

The religious leaders also expressed their appreciation for the Pakistan Army’s efforts in advancing education, particularly the education of girls, as well as healthcare initiatives in the area.

The visit served to reinforce the commitment of religious leaders and students to work together with the Pakistan Army in ensuring the continued peace and stability of the region.