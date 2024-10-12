US Aid dept should increase transparency in financial donations: Mian Mateen

LAHORE - President of Patriotic Companions and businessman Mian Mateen Friday emphasised the need for greater transparency in how financial donations from the World Bank and the U.S. are managed. In a press statement, he noted that while the U.S. State Department, through USAID, oversees the distribution of aid, it is often not utilised properly. He pointed to a recent comment by national political leader Bilawal Bhutto, who highlighted the misuse of $400 million in aid.

“This is not a new issue for the people of Pakistan, but it should be a serious concern for the U.S. Department of State,” he said. To enhance transparency, the appointment of an opposition leader along with a public representative or a member from the Chamber of Commerce in the recipient country to monitor the usage of aid. Their role would be to compile a comprehensive report for the donor country, ensuring that the funds are being used as intended. Such measures would help ensure accountability and restore trust in the aid distribution process, he added.