Saturday, October 12, 2024
Veteran actor Abid Kashmiri passes away

Veteran actor Abid Kashmiri passes away
October 12, 2024
LAHORE  -  Veteran Pakistani actor Abid Kashmiri passed away in Lahore on Friday. He was 74. Kashmiri’s family revealed that he had been ailing for some time and had serious medical issues related to kidney and breathing. The performing artiste had a long-standing career as one of the veterans in Lahore with his work getting immense acclaim in theatre, television and films with his versatility shining across these diverse platforms in the country’s entertainment industry.

He has worked in numerous TV and stage shows as well as films. He showcased his comedic prowess in the 1988 movie ‘Bazar-e-Husan’ and won the Nigar Award for his performance. Besides that, he appeared in various dramas on PTV and other TV channels. Some of his memorable works include Lohari Gate, Suraj ke Sath Sath, Samundar, Apnay Log and Teesra Kinara, among others.

The actor during his recent visit to the homeland appeared on television talk shows.  The award-winning artiste is survived by two sons and two daughters.  He had been residing abroad for a long time. During his time there, he continued working until his frail health allowed him to do so.

