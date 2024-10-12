World acknowledging Pakistan's economic indicators: Ahsan

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting on 15th and 16th of this month, marking a significant honour for the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he emphasized the importance of the SCO summit, noting that it will be the first visit by China's Premier Li Qiang to Pakistan in eleven years.

He said the Chinese Premier is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Pakistani officials during his visit.

He said the world is acknowledging recent positive trends in Pakistan's economic indicators.

The Planning Minister expressed concern over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's decision to hold a protest at Islamabad's D-Chowk on Tuesday.

He recalled past attempts of the same political party to derail the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project through similar sit-ins and agitation.

Ahsan Iqbal criticized the PTI founder for promoting a politics of hatred and urged the public to reject such chaos.