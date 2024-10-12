Zardari, Putin call for strengthening Pak-Russia ties

ASHGABAT - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin wherein they emphasised further strengthening of bilateral relationship.

The informal interaction was held on the sidelines of two-day international forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations- Basis for Peace and Development” here in the Turkmen capital to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher.

Both leaders expressed good wishes for each other, according to a President House press release.

Earlier, the president, who arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit, also addressed the Forum which was also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rehmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and others.

In his address, the president lauded the Turkmen leadership and people for hosting the event which also provided him an opportunity to interact with the leaders of regional countries.

Also, President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday held one-on-one meetings with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty (Peoples Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov here.

During these discussions, the leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and expressed a strong commitment to further enhance cooperation across all areas, with particular emphasis on trade and connectivity.

President Zardari also extended formal invitations to both President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan share a deep-rooted and friendly relationship, grounded in mutual respect and a common vision for regional peace and prosperity.

President Zardari is in Ashgabat to attend the International Forum “The Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – The Basis of Peace and Development,” an event marking the 300th anniversary of the birth of the revered Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi on October 11, 2024.