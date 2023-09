SARGODHA - The police launched a crackdown and arrested 12 criminals in the district on Monday. Police said of­ficial teams of different police stations raided and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain. Police also recovered 1.8-kg hash­ish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and mil­lions of rupees from the ac­cused.