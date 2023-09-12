Ahmed’s 8-wicket haul puts Faisalabad in command against Multan in Quaid Trophy 

LAHORE- Faisalabad spinner Ahmed Safi Abdullah bagged an eight-wicket haul on the second day of play of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-2024, effectively backing the Multan batting line-up which, in turn, folded for 233 in the first innings. Mul­tan started the second day of their QEAT campaign at 145-2 after having played 43 overs the previous day. Batters Im­ran Rafiq and Sharoon Siraj lost their wickets early in the day. Multan were bowled out for 233, with the Faisalabad bowl­er Ahmed Safi Abdullah clinch­ing eight wickets in the innings. Faisalabad had a rocky start to their batting innings. The open­ing partnership, which yielded 40 runs, was the steadiest one until the fifth-wicket partner­ship between M Irfan Khan and Asif Ali, which went for 68 runs. At the end of the day, Fais­alabad were 178-5 with Asif Ali and Ahmed Safi at the crease. In the first match of the QEAT, Lahore Blues began the day with the score at 247, having lost seven wickets during the innings thus far. With only one more run scored, the Whites had bowled out the Blues. Fast bowler Ahmed Bashir bagged a four-wicket haul, while Aamir Jamal had three wickets to his name. Whites lost their opener, Ali Zaryab Asif, early on which brought the veteran duo of Ahmed Shehzad and Abid Ali on the crease. How­ever, Abid too was removed at 7. It was eventually the sixth-wicket partnership between Hamza Akbar and Saad Na­sim, that brought stability to their innings. Saad’s century brought confidence back to the batting side. At the end of the day’s play, Lahore Whites stood at 254-7 after having batted most of the day.