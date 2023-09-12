ANF recovers 70 kg drugs; nets 11 accused

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted 11 operations across the country, resulting in the recovery of over 70 kg of drugs and the arrest of 11 individuals, as reported by an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

In one operation, over 600 grams of Ice drugs were concealed within two water coolers and discovered in a parcel at a private cargo office in Jhelum. This parcel was sent from Peshawar. Additionally, 2.2 kg of hashish was recovered from a local resident who was apprehended at Haq Bahu Hotel in Bhakkar.

The spokesman also revealed that over 2.5 kg of Ice drugs were found in a passenger’s trolley bag at Sialkot Airport. The accused, a resident of Jhelum, was about to board a flight to Bahrain (GF-769). Three suspects were apprehended from a passenger bus near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad, and drugs were seized from their possession.

Furthermore, 19 heroin-filled capsules were confiscated from an accused individual, a resident of Chiniot. In a joint operation with Punjab Rangers, five individuals were arrested in Kasur, and 7.1 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession. A motorcycle was also impounded during the operation. In Peshawar, 18 ecstasy tablets were discovered in a parcel that was booked for Murree through a courier office.

Additionally, 200 grams of hashish and 400 grams of opium were recovered from an accused, a resident of Mastung, who was apprehended near Raja Bazar in Gilgit.

Moreover, 10 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered in the Bajor area, and another 10 kg of hashish concealed near the Sepina Morga border in the Khyber area was also seized. In the 10th operation, 24 kg of hashish hidden near the Mazani area in Gwadar was recovered. The spokesman noted that in the 11th operation, 15 kg of opium hidden near Gardi forest in the Chagai area was also successfully recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations are underway.

11 drug peddlers arrested with over 10 kg hashish

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 11 accused on recovery of over 10 kg hashish.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police rounded up Alam for having 1400 grams hashish, Yasir for carrying 1200 grams hashish and Imran with 510 grams hashish. Gungmandi police rounded up Javed for possessing over 2 kg hashish while R.A.Bazar police netted Shoaib with 1420 grams hashish. Taxila police arrested Hasmatullah for having 1050 grams hashish.

Waris Khan police nabbed Sher Ahmed for possessing 920 grams while Race Course police recovered 1720 grams hashish from the possession of three accused namely Hameedullah, Aniqullah and Khudadad. Pirwadhai police also seized 520 grams and netted Shafaqat.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he adde