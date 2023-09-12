Zardari to camp in Lahore for general elections strategy

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) to focus on the party’s affairs in Punjab.

The former president will participate in party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting In Lahore scheduled for September. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also reach Lahore from Multan tomorrow.

The former foreign minister will stay in Lahore for 4 days where the latter will meet with party workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) to mull over the upcoming general election date.

The meeting will discuss the country’s current political situation and plan for future political developments. The CEC will also review its stance on general elections.

The invitations have been sent to all the CEC members which will take place at 3 p.m. on September 14 in Bilawal House Lahore and PPP chairman Bilawal will preside over the meeting.

Earlier, a number of PPP leaders, including its chairman Bilawal Bhutto, demanded the ECP announce the election date, adding polls should be held in 90 days according to the Constitution.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto urged the ECP to announce the date for general polls and adhere to the constitutional requirement of holding elections within 90 days.