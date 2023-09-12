Caretaker PM to pay two-day visit to Gilgit, Hunza from today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will pay a two-day visit to Gilgit and Hunza from Tuesday.

During the visit, Prime Minister will attend a guard of honor ceremony at the Chief Minister Secretariat. Later, Prime Minister will hold meetings with the Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

In addition, Prime Minister will also chair a meeting to review progress on ongoing development schemes as well as law and order situation in Gilgit Baltistan.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will also meet the political leadership of Gilgit and Hunza and local notables.