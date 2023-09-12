CCI Pak installs new water filtration plant at Rescue Headquarters

LAHORE-In a ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters located in Lahore, Ahmet Kursad Ertin, Regional Director (SAME) - CCI Pakistan (Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited) and Dr Rizwan Naseer, Secretary Emergency Services Department, inaugurated a new water filtration plant installed for the local community. The ceremony was joined by the senior management of the company along with World Wildlife Federation (WWF) and Rescue 1122 officials.

CCI Pakistan, under its flagship CSR Project – PAANI has installed 35 water filtration plants across the country. Each plant has a capacity to produce over 2000 liters of clean drinking water per hour, providing clean drinking water to over one million people per day. Speaking on the occasion, Ertin said: “The choices we make today shape the world we inherit tomorrow. We deal with water issues in Pakistan on three fronts: efficiency, replenishment and providing access to clean water. For water efficiency, we are reducing our water usage through operational excellence programs. Additionally, we have committed towards water replenishment projects for the Ravi Basin and through these projects we aim towards water neutrality. With regards to access to clean drinking water, we are investing in community-based projects such as the PAANI project, to help secure water availability in water-stressed locations.”

On this occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer, Secretary Emergency Services Department, appreciated CCI Pakistan and WWF for installing water filtration plants for underprivileged communities. He said “Rescue 1122 is providing basic right to emergency care to the citizens without discrimination. Over 13.2 million victims have been rescued and over 217 thousand fire emergencies responded to. He further added, “We are working with local communities on prevention of emergencies and hope such corporate partnerships continue for betterment of local communities.” Dr. Rizwan also offered Rescue Stations as secure places for Panni water filtration plants, ensuring proper care and supervision of the water filtration plant under the guardianship of Rescue staff