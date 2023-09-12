Children among 26 people dead in Nigeria boating accident

ABUJA - At least 26 people, mostly women and children died when a boat carrying more than 100 farmers capsized early Sunday in north-central Nigeria, the region’s second boat tragedy in three months, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Niger state government said rescue teams were searching for survivors from the latest boat accident which happened in the state’s Mokwa district, adding that over 30 people have been rescued so far. “The victims … were going for farming activities when the incident occurred between 7:30 and 8 Sunday morning,” spokesperson for the Niger state governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said in a statement. “Twenty-six persons mostly women and children have been confirmed dead and over 30 people rescued,” the statement added. It’s unclear what caused the boat to overturn or whether passengers had any safety gear while onboard. The government statement encouraged the use of life jackets and urged locals to “desist from overcrowding boats.” Boat accidents are common in northern Nigeria. In mid-June, more than 100 people were confirmed dead after a boat carrying hundreds of wedding guests capsized in the river Niger, local police told CNN at the time. At least 15 people had died a month before in another boat mishap in northwestern Sokoto State.