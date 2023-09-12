CM approves promotion of 24 PMS officers in BS-19

LAHORE - After the recommendation of Pro­vincial Selection Board-I (PSB-I), the Chief Minister Punjab has approved the promotion of 24 PMS (ex-PSS) officers in BS-19, while cases of four officers have been deferred due to incomplete service record or non-completion of probationary period in the present scale of BS-18 which is mandatory for the promotion to the next grade. According to the available documents, promotion cases of Arroj-ul-Hassan, Additional Secretary Irrigation South Punjab, Shahid Farooq (proceeded on long leave), Awais Nawaz, Deputy Secre­tary L&NFBE Department and Ab­dul Razzaq, Secretary Punjab Cur­riculum and Textbook Board Lahore, have been deferred. The officers whose cases for promotion in BS-19 have been cleared included Hasnain Abbas, Additional Secretary Irriga­tion South Punjab, Khalid Masood Farooka (presently at the disposal of DG ACE), Muhammad Ansar, Di­rector Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI) P&D Board, Tariq Mahmood Awan, Additional Secre­tary Higher Education South Pun­jab, Muhammad Rashid, Additional Secretary LG&CD South Punjab, Mu­hammad Hamza, Additional Secre­tary Public Prosecution Department, Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Additional Secretary Punjab Governor Secre­tariat, Ijaz Joiya, Director Mines & Mineral Directorate, Khalid Pervaiz DC Layyah, Sajid Bashir, Additional Secretary LG&CD, Abdul Rauf, Cane Commissioner Punjab, Zahid Man­zoor, Additional Secretary (P&T) S&GAD, Kashif Manzoor, Deputy Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation (PHF), Amanullah, Ad­ditional Secretary (Regulations) S&GAD, Nabila Javed, Secretary Punjab Commission on Women Status, Muzammil Bashir, Addi­tional Secretary SH&ME Depart­ment South Punjab.