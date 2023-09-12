CM approves promotion of 24 PMS officers in BS-19

LAHORE - After the recommendation of Provincial Selection Board-I (PSB-I), the Chief Minister Punjab has approved the promotion of 24 PMS (ex-PSS) officers in BS-19, while cases of four officers have been deferred due to incomplete service record or non-completion of probationary period in the present scale of BS-18 which is mandatory for the promotion to the next grade. According to the available documents, promotion cases of Arroj-ul-Hassan, Additional Secretary Irrigation South Punjab, Shahid Farooq (proceeded on long leave), Awais Nawaz, Deputy Secretary L&NFBE Department and Abdul Razzaq, Secretary Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Lahore, have been deferred. The officers whose cases for promotion in BS-19 have been cleared included Hasnain Abbas, Additional Secretary Irrigation South Punjab, Khalid Masood Farooka (presently at the disposal of DG ACE), Muhammad Ansar, Director Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI) P&D Board, Tariq Mahmood Awan, Additional Secretary Higher Education South Punjab, Muhammad Rashid, Additional Secretary LG&CD South Punjab, Muhammad Hamza, Additional Secretary Public Prosecution Department, Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Additional Secretary Punjab Governor Secretariat, Ijaz Joiya, Director Mines & Mineral Directorate, Khalid Pervaiz DC Layyah, Sajid Bashir, Additional Secretary LG&CD, Abdul Rauf, Cane Commissioner Punjab, Zahid Manzoor, Additional Secretary (P&T) S&GAD, Kashif Manzoor, Deputy Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation (PHF), Amanullah, Additional Secretary (Regulations) S&GAD, Nabila Javed, Secretary Punjab Commission on Women Status, Muzammil Bashir, Additional Secretary SH&ME Department South Punjab.