CM inspects Nishtar Hospital-II

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Nishtar Hospital-II in Multan and inspected various parts of the hospital including outdoor, under-construction emergency, waiting area, admin block and radiology department. He also inspected the pharmacy, operation theatres, CT scan, basement, inn and cafe. Secretary C&W and PD Nishtar-II gave a briefing about the project. While directing the completion of the project without delay, the CM noted that the Nishtar-II was the dire need of the people of the Multan district and adjoining areas and it would also lessen the load of the Nishtar Hospital. Provincial Ministers, chief secretary, IGP, secretaries and others were also present. Later, the CM visited the Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases where he inquired the patients and their attendants about the medical facilities provided to them. He also inspected the newly constructed building of DHQ Hospital Multan and directed to functionalize it soon.