Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CM inspects Nishtar Hospital-II

Our Staff Reporter
September 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi visited Nishtar Hospital-II in Multan and inspected various parts of the hospital including out­door, under-construction emergency, waiting area, admin block and radiol­ogy department. He also inspected the pharmacy, operation theatres, CT scan, basement, inn and cafe. Secretary C&W and PD Nishtar-II gave a briefing about the project. While directing the completion of the project without delay, the CM noted that the Nishtar-II was the dire need of the people of the Multan district and adjoining areas and it would also lessen the load of the Nishtar Hospital. Provincial Ministers, chief secretary, IGP, sec­retaries and others were also pres­ent. Later, the CM visited the Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases where he inquired the patients and their atten­dants about the medical facilities pro­vided to them. He also inspected the newly constructed building of DHQ Hospital Multan and directed to func­tionalize it soon.

