CM seeks comprehensive recommendations for promotion of agri-research

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi Monday visited Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan and held a consultation session with professors, researchers and farmers. It was agreed during the discussion to promote agri­cultural research sustainably. The CM announced a ministerial committee for devising comprehensive recommenda­tions for the promotion of agri-research. The committee, comprising provincial ministers SM Tanvir, Bilal Afzal, Javed Akram and Ibrahim Murad, will present a comprehensive plan in consultation with all stakeholders. The participants pro­posed different suggestions to increase productivity and access to modern seed varieties and appreciated the efforts of the CM for a good cotton crop. Address­ing the participants, the CM said that the government will seek guidance and feedback from professors, researchers, and farmers to promote the agri sector. Unfortunately, there is a lack of research in the agricultural sector, so research in­stitutes need to take the lead in conduct­ing research, he said. We are lagging in the seed industry; Uzbekistan which im­ported seeds from here is now achieving double cotton production, the CM noted. He emphasized that positive steps can be taken for the advancement of agriculture through consultation with professors and researchers from agricultural uni­versities. Your guidance is essential for increasing agricultural production; all private and public agricultural universi­ties should prepare their recommenda­tions within 7 days, and the ministerial committee will prepare a final action plan based on these recommendations, he an­nounced. The government would do ev­erything to promote the agriculture sec­tor capabilities of 1500 PhDs associated with this field would be fully exploited to benefit the country. CM took note of the proposals and ensured the implementa­tion of practical recommendations. Be­fore this, CM, provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IG police and secretaries travelled to the university in coasters from the south Punjab secretariat.