Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Commerce minister will take no salary

Agencies
September 12, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Indus­try, Dr. Gohar Ejaz has an­nounced that he will not ac­cept any remuneration for his services. “In an extraor­dinary act of selflessness and dedication, the minister has forgone his salary and bears all expenses related to his official duties, includ­ing travel, meals and office hi-tea sessions,” said a press release issued by the Minis­try of Commerce on Monday. Upon assuming the office, Dr Ejaz also donated one year of income from his per­sonal business for the na­tion’s improvement, a press release added.

Agencies

