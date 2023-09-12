Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Court orders to arrange PTI chief’s talk with sons till September 15

Court orders to arrange PTI chief's talk with sons till September 15
September 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Special Court of Official Secret Act Judge, Abu Hasnat Zulqer­nain on Monday directed the Superintendent of the Attock Jail to facilitate telephonic conversation between Paki­stan tehreek-e-Insaf chair­man and his sons and submit the implementation report till September 15. During the hearing on the petition for contempt of court filed by the PTI chairman against the Superintendent of Attock Jail, the petitioner’s lawyer, Shiraz Ranjha, argued that a telephonic conversation be­tween his client and his sons could not be made despite the court orders. He said the jail superintendent stated the accused’s contact with his sons could not be made over telephone or Whatt­sApp as he was arrested un­der the Official Secrets Act. “The court should summon the jail superintendent in his personal capacity and initi­ate the contempt of court proceedings against him” he added. The court, however, ordered the jail officials to arrange the accused’s con­versation with his sons and adjourned case till Sept 15.

