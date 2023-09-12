Crackdown against electricity thieves launched in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - The law enforcement agencies and the adminis­tration started a crackdown on Monday and tight­ened the cordon against the power thieves.

According to the report, during the last three days, 60 people faced action on the charge of elec­tricity theft, while cases were registered against 30 accused. Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan said that a fine of Rs 2,985,500 has been imposed on electricity thieves and the connections of several defaulters cut down. DC vowed that the operation against electricity thieves would con­tinue in the same way and no influential person involved in power theft would be spared.