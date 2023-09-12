Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown against electricity thieves launched in Bahawalnagar

Agencies
September 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALNAGAR  -  The law enforcement agencies and the adminis­tration started a crackdown on Monday and tight­ened the cordon against the power thieves.

According to the report, during the last three days, 60 people faced action on the charge of elec­tricity theft, while cases were registered against 30 accused. Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan said that a fine of Rs 2,985,500 has been imposed on electricity thieves and the connections of several defaulters cut down. DC vowed that the operation against electricity thieves would con­tinue in the same way and no influential person involved in power theft would be spared.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023