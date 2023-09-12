Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Crackdown against power theft, hoarding & smuggling continues across country

Web Desk
10:51 AM | September 12, 2023
The crackdown against power theft, hoarding and smuggling continues across the country.

During the ongoing country-wide crackdown against power theft, over 27 million rupees have been recovered while 194 electricity thieves have been arrested so far.

Similarly, in the ongoing campaign against hoarding of foreign currency, the FIA raided illegal money exchange dealers in Rawalpindi and arrested four people for being involved in illegal currency exchange businesses.

Similar raids were also conducted in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Peshawar and other cities, arresting the people involved in the illegal currency business and hoarding.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Customs seized essential commodities worth 2.25 billion rupees over the past fortnight in an intensified anti-smuggling crackdown across the country.

The operations were conducted in Quetta, D.I Khan, Multan, Karachi, Sargodha, and Lahore regions.

The major seized essential commodities included sugar, urea, POL, currency, tires, black tea, vehicles, iron, steel and other goods.

