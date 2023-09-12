Crackdown against sugar mafia continues in Balochistan

QUETTA - On the special directives of caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief Minister Balochistan, a major crackdown is underway against the sugar mafia. In this connection, late last night, the district administration of Quetta recovered 250 tonnes of sugar and 750 tonnes of urea fertilizer during a raid conducted on the outskirts of the provincial capital. After having sealed the warehouses, the owners have been issued a summons and ordered to submit legal documents to the commissioner. “Legal action against the sugar hoarders and those involved in the smuggling of daily use items will continue,” said Hamza Shafqat, Commissioner Quetta division.