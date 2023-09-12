Crackdown against sugar mafia continues in Balochistan

QUETTA - On the special directives of caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Ka­kar and Chief Minister Balo­chistan, a major crackdown is underway against the sug­ar mafia. In this connection, late last night, the district administration of Quetta re­covered 250 tonnes of sugar and 750 tonnes of urea fer­tilizer during a raid conduct­ed on the outskirts of the provincial capital. After hav­ing sealed the warehouses, the owners have been issued a summons and ordered to submit legal documents to the commissioner. “Legal ac­tion against the sugar hoard­ers and those involved in the smuggling of daily use items will continue,” said Hamza Shafqat, Commissioner Quetta division.