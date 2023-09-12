Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown against sugar mafia continues in Balochistan

Staff Reporter
September 12, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   On the special directives of caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Ka­kar and Chief Minister Balo­chistan, a major crackdown is underway against the sug­ar mafia. In this connection, late last night, the district administration of Quetta re­covered 250 tonnes of sugar and 750 tonnes of urea fer­tilizer during a raid conduct­ed on the outskirts of the provincial capital. After hav­ing sealed the warehouses, the owners have been issued a summons and ordered to submit legal documents to the commissioner. “Legal ac­tion against the sugar hoard­ers and those involved in the smuggling of daily use items will continue,” said Hamza Shafqat, Commissioner Quetta division.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023