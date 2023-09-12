Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown on price violations begins in Sialkot

42 Special Price Magistrates conducted 13,328 price inspections within their respective areas

Our Staff Reporter
September 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Adnan Mehm­ood Awan, 42 Special Price Magis­trates were appointed in the Sialkot district. Over the past 10 days, these magistrates conducted 13,328 price inspections within their respective areas, uncovering various violations such as price inflation, hoarding, adulteration, and failure to display price lists.

During these intensive inspections, authorities took action, resulting in the apprehension of 28 individuals and the initiation of five cases un­der the Price Act. In addition, 228 shopkeepers faced penalties totaling PKR 7,78,500. The Secretary of the District Price Control Committee in Sialkot stressed that all price magis­trates have been instructed to work diligently to ensure the availability of essential food items to the public at government-approved prices.

Throughout the inspections carried out in September, 967 shopkeepers were issued final warnings, and au­thorities sealed 13 shops and ware­houses. Violations observed included 216 cases of charging prices higher than prescribed, 2 cases of hoarding, 91 cases of adulteration, and 87 cases of failure to display prices.

 Pakistan team wins European Long Range C’ship - UK 2023 

OPERATION AGAINST GAS, POWER THIEVES LAUNCHED IN SIALKOT DISTRICT 

Operation against gas and electric­ity thieves in Sialkot district like the rest of the country. 

Regional Manager Sohail Akram said that 101 gas connections have been disconnected for using compres­sors. Axen City Abdul Qayyum said that an operation has been started at the sub-division level against electric­ity thief and direct electricity users. Cases have been registered against them.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023