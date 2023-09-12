Crackdown on price violations begins in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Adnan Mehm­ood Awan, 42 Special Price Magis­trates were appointed in the Sialkot district. Over the past 10 days, these magistrates conducted 13,328 price inspections within their respective areas, uncovering various violations such as price inflation, hoarding, adulteration, and failure to display price lists.

During these intensive inspections, authorities took action, resulting in the apprehension of 28 individuals and the initiation of five cases un­der the Price Act. In addition, 228 shopkeepers faced penalties totaling PKR 7,78,500. The Secretary of the District Price Control Committee in Sialkot stressed that all price magis­trates have been instructed to work diligently to ensure the availability of essential food items to the public at government-approved prices.

Throughout the inspections carried out in September, 967 shopkeepers were issued final warnings, and au­thorities sealed 13 shops and ware­houses. Violations observed included 216 cases of charging prices higher than prescribed, 2 cases of hoarding, 91 cases of adulteration, and 87 cases of failure to display prices.

OPERATION AGAINST GAS, POWER THIEVES LAUNCHED IN SIALKOT DISTRICT

Operation against gas and electric­ity thieves in Sialkot district like the rest of the country.

Regional Manager Sohail Akram said that 101 gas connections have been disconnected for using compres­sors. Axen City Abdul Qayyum said that an operation has been started at the sub-division level against electric­ity thief and direct electricity users. Cases have been registered against them.