Crackdown on price violations begins in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Adnan Mehmood Awan, 42 Special Price Magistrates were appointed in the Sialkot district. Over the past 10 days, these magistrates conducted 13,328 price inspections within their respective areas, uncovering various violations such as price inflation, hoarding, adulteration, and failure to display price lists.
During these intensive inspections, authorities took action, resulting in the apprehension of 28 individuals and the initiation of five cases under the Price Act. In addition, 228 shopkeepers faced penalties totaling PKR 7,78,500. The Secretary of the District Price Control Committee in Sialkot stressed that all price magistrates have been instructed to work diligently to ensure the availability of essential food items to the public at government-approved prices.
Throughout the inspections carried out in September, 967 shopkeepers were issued final warnings, and authorities sealed 13 shops and warehouses. Violations observed included 216 cases of charging prices higher than prescribed, 2 cases of hoarding, 91 cases of adulteration, and 87 cases of failure to display prices.
OPERATION AGAINST GAS, POWER THIEVES LAUNCHED IN SIALKOT DISTRICT
Operation against gas and electricity thieves in Sialkot district like the rest of the country.
Regional Manager Sohail Akram said that 101 gas connections have been disconnected for using compressors. Axen City Abdul Qayyum said that an operation has been started at the sub-division level against electricity thief and direct electricity users. Cases have been registered against them.