District admin accelerates operation against hoarders

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi administration, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, has intensified its operation against hoarders.

According to a district administration spokesman, strict actions have been taken against sugar hoarders, including raids on various illegal warehouses and subsequent legal actions. The administration sealed 13 godowns in Tayyaba Market, Rattaamral, on Sunday night and confiscated over 1,000 sugar bags, each weighing 50 kilograms. Furthermore, five shops in Dalgaraan and Naswar Bazaars were sealed for hoarding sugar.

The DC has instructed relevant authorities to take stringent action against sugar hoarders, emphasizing that the operation will continue without bias. Citizens have also been urged to report instances of illegal sugar hoarding.

The confiscated sugar will be made available in the open market at prescribed rates, the spokesman informed. The public has welcomed the administration’s actions against hoarders and has called for continued efforts to curb hoarding and profiteering.

The spokesman also revealed that, in line with the Punjab Government’s directives, the Rawalpindi district administration has taken significant steps to combat power theft in the region. A District Enforcement Committee, headed by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Waheed Sadiq, has been established to oversee strict actions against power theft. A control room has also been set up in the Rawalpindi Civil Defense Office, where the public can report incidents of electricity theft at 051-9292963.

Cooperation from the public is encouraged in this endeavour to eliminate electricity theft.