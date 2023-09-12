Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Drew Barrymore defends plans to resume talk show amid entertainment strikes

Drew Barrymore defends plans to resume talk show amid entertainment strikes
News Desk
September 12, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON-Drew Barrymore is drawing the ire of the Writers Guild of America over her decision to resume production on her talk show as more than 11,000 television and film writers remain on strike. In a statement shared on Instagram over the weekend, Barrymore explained her position on bringing her show back and referenced why she had previously “made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television.” “To be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show,” she wrote in her statement. “However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.” Production on most film and television projects have come to a halt as members of the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA remain at an impasse in contract negotiations with major studios and streamers. The Writers Guild of America, East announced it would be picketing Barrymore’s New York based daytime talk show.

 Pakistan team wins European Long Range C’ship - UK 2023 

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023