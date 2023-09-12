Drew Barrymore defends plans to resume talk show amid entertainment strikes

LONDON-Drew Barrymore is drawing the ire of the Writers Guild of America over her decision to resume production on her talk show as more than 11,000 television and film writers remain on strike. In a statement shared on Instagram over the weekend, Barrymore explained her position on bringing her show back and referenced why she had previously “made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television.” “To be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show,” she wrote in her statement. “However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.” Production on most film and television projects have come to a halt as members of the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA remain at an impasse in contract negotiations with major studios and streamers. The Writers Guild of America, East announced it would be picketing Barrymore’s New York based daytime talk show.