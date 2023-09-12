ECP asks parliamentarians to submit assets statements by Dec 31

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the parliamentarians to submit their statements of assets for the financial year 2022-2023.

The ECP on Tuesday issued a statement reminding the lawmakers to meet the legal obligation of filing their yearly statements of assets and liabilities, as well as of their spouses and dependents, by Dec 31.

The last date for submission of these statements of assets under Section 42A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1976, and Section 25A of the Senate (Elections) Act, 1975, was Sept 30, but a change was brought through the Elections Act, 2017, to make it Dec 31.

Section 137 (1) of the Elections Act reads: “Every member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before Dec 31 each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities, including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B.”