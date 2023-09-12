Tuesday, September 12, 2023
EFU General Insurance wins Environment Excellence Award

September 12, 2023
Business

LAHORE-EFU General takes great pride in announcing its recent achievement as the recipient of the esteemed 20th Annual Environment Excellence Award 2023 by National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH). This accolade recognizes EFU General Insurance’s unwavering commitment towards incorporating sustainable practices and environmental stewardship within its operations.
The company has consistently strived to develop innovative solutions that not only meet the needs of its clients but also align with the broader goal of protecting and conserving the environment. The company remains committed to driving meaningful change, spreading ecological awareness, and fostering a greener and healthier environment for future generations.

