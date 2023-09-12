Elections schedule a big controversy!

ISLAMABAD - Since the unclear schedule of general elections in Pakistan has had many political pundits scratching their heads, Presi­dent Arif Alvi's second meet­ing with caretaker minister for law on election schedule after the gap of a week has further complexed the situation.

The President has twice re­ceived a sufficient response from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Minis­try of Law about the mandate for announcing schedule of the elections, yet ambiguity in the country that the President may not hesitate to announce the schedule of polls despite knowing all the facts.

Until yesterday, it was al­most understood that the President would not touch this matter but the President’s Monday meeting with Care­taker Law and Justice Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam has raised some doubts.

The meeting, insiders be­lieved, touched the matters of not delaying the polls and pos­sibility of conducting in 90 days.

The Presidency, in its press note, also clarified the two held consultations on the gen­eral elections in the country.

"The continuation of the consultation process with good intentions will prove to be productive for the democ­racy in the country," the state­ment quoted President Alvi as having remarked. Political and legal experts said that the polls schedule announce­ment would mere prove a political stunt. This might only prove to be a political move to play with the emo­tions of PTI’s lovers, only for a short period of time. They viewed that it would only be the representation of PTI at the main platform of the country. The last Friday’s an­nouncement by the coun­try’s top election regulatory authority had cleared some of the fog surrounding the holding of the polls, as ear­lier it was being perceived that the caretaker govern­ment will enjoy long period.