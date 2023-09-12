Elections schedule a big controversy!

ISLAMABAD - Since the unclear schedule of general elections in Pakistan has had many political pundits scratching their heads, President Arif Alvi's second meeting with caretaker minister for law on election schedule after the gap of a week has further complexed the situation.
The President has twice received a sufficient response from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Ministry of Law about the mandate for announcing schedule of the elections, yet ambiguity in the country that the President may not hesitate to announce the schedule of polls despite knowing all the facts.
Until yesterday, it was almost understood that the President would not touch this matter but the President’s Monday meeting with Caretaker Law and Justice Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam has raised some doubts.
The meeting, insiders believed, touched the matters of not delaying the polls and possibility of conducting in 90 days.
The Presidency, in its press note, also clarified the two held consultations on the general elections in the country.
"The continuation of the consultation process with good intentions will prove to be productive for the democracy in the country," the statement quoted President Alvi as having remarked. Political and legal experts said that the polls schedule announcement would mere prove a political stunt. This might only prove to be a political move to play with the emotions of PTI’s lovers, only for a short period of time. They viewed that it would only be the representation of PTI at the main platform of the country. The last Friday’s announcement by the country’s top election regulatory authority had cleared some of the fog surrounding the holding of the polls, as earlier it was being perceived that the caretaker government will enjoy long period.