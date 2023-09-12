Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Elections solution to all issues: Nayyar Bukhari

PPP secretary general pledges to stand by the constitution

Our Staff Reporter
September 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said yesterday that elections were solution to all the country’s issues.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the PPP will actively participate in the elections based on its manifesto and stand with the constitution. He emphasized that the ultimate solu­tion to all issues lies in elections and the constitu­tionally elected representatives of the people. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who believes in the power of the people, has initiated public outreach ef­forts,” he maintained. In a media interaction, Bukhari said Bilawal was known for his relentless struggle and sacrifices for democracy and the Republic.

“The only effective voice for constitutional, economic, and human rights within and outside the parliament is the PPP. He highlighted that the PPP has a history of connecting opposition forces and has called on every segment of society to unite against the misuse of power and the disregard for the Constitution and democracy. Bukhari said the the PPP was well aware of those who misuse the Constitution and engage in horse-trading. “The people will reject those who resort to violence dur­ing elections, whether inside or outside the parliament. There is a need to expel individuals associated with at­tack groups from the parliament,” he contended.

