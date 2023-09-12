Empowering Singles

In a society that often evaluates a woman’s worth based on her marital status, the exclusion of unmarried women from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Pakistan is disheartening. Launched with the objective of empowering women by providing cash transfers without the involvement of male family members, the rationale behind excluding single unmarried women remains unclear, as this exclusion totally contradicts the program’s vision of women empowerment and undermines the objective of minimising male dependency.

The BISP was initiated in 2008 by the federal government with the aim of addressing poverty and promoting women empowerment. However, the exclusion of single unmarried women from the program raises doubts about its rationale. If the idea was to uplift women while reducing male involvement, then unmarried women should not be left out, because this is a group of women who essentially live their lives without the involvement of men or their financial support. The program’s objective was always to empower women, and excluding this group contradicts its fundamental purpose.

Some argue that the focus on alleviating household poverty and assisting homemakers justifies the exclusion of unmarried women. However, this perspective fails to acknowledge that unmarried women can also be homemakers and breadwinners. There are numerous cases in Pakistan where single unmarried women bear the responsibility of providing for their families. By excluding them from financial assistance, we not only hinder their own well-being but also impact their families’ overall welfare.

Research has shown a strong correlation between poverty among women and engagement in illicit activities like prostitution due to the lack of sufficient support. Unmarried low-income women, who are often the sole breadwinners, face immense hardships when they lack education and financial assistance. The absence of support from the state pushes them into desperate measures to earn a livelihood.

By recognising the significant contributions of unmarried women as both homemakers and breadwinners, we can better address household poverty and improve the well-being of families. We must not overlook the potential consequences of inequitable poverty alleviation programs, as they can inadvertently fuel socioeconomic challenges like beggary and prostitution.