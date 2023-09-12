Escaped US killer shaves beard as search widens

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania police have said they are expanding their search perimeter after multiple recent sightings of an escaped prisoner, now on the run for 12 days. Danelo Cavalcante stole a van and visited the homes of two acquaintances over the weekend, both outside the initial search area, a spokesman said. Photos captured on a doorbell camera at one home appear to show the 34-year-old clean-shaven and in different clothes. The Brazilian national’s disappearance has sparked headlines in his country. Cavalcante was sentenced last month to life without parole for killing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, stabbing her 38 times in front of her two young children in April 2021. He fled Chester County Prison, about 25 miles (40km) west of Philadelphia, on 31 August by “crab walking” between two walls, scaling a fence and crossing through razor wire. The local community remains on edge, with some schools closed last week, as Cavalcante repeatedly evades capture despite being spotted several times.