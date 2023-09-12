Event held at IUB to mark 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

BAHAWALPUR - The 75th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was observed today. A ceremony was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, under the direction of Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark the day. Former Head of Department of Pakistan Studies Prof. Dr. Akbar Malik and former professor Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir were the chief guests of this event. Prof Dr Akbar Malik highlighted the services of Quaid-e-Azam regarding the establishment of Pakistan and informed the students about the tireless work and dedication of Quaid-e-Azam. Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir informed the participants about the political relations between Quaid-e-Azam and Bahawalpur and the services of Bahawalpur state at the time of the establishment of Pakistan.