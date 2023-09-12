Event held at IUB to mark 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

BAHAWALPUR - The 75th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was observed today. A ceremony was or­ganized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, at the Islamia University of Baha­walpur, under the direction of Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark the day. Former Head of Department of Pakistan Studies Prof. Dr. Akbar Malik and former professor Gov­ernment Sadiq Egerton Col­lege Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Mu­hammad Tahir were the chief guests of this event. Prof Dr Akbar Malik highlighted the services of Quaid-e-Azam regarding the establishment of Pakistan and informed the students about the tire­less work and dedication of Quaid-e-Azam. Prof Dr Mu­hammad Tahir informed the participants about the politi­cal relations between Quaid-e-Azam and Bahawalpur and the services of Bahawalpur state at the time of the estab­lishment of Pakistan.