FC man martyred, 6 injured in Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD - A soldier was martyred and six others, includ­ing three civilians, got injured in an impro­vised explosive device (IED) blast on a securi­ty forces vehicle in War­sak area of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that 29-year-old Lance Naik Abdur Rehman was a resident of district Ban­nu of KP, who embraced martyrdom in the ter­rorist incident.

As a result of the at­tack, three soldiers got injured. The terrorist act also resulted in in­jury of three innocent civilians, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the ter­rorists and their facili­tators,” it added.

Security Forces of Pa­kistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR also said.