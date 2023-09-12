FC man martyred, 6 injured in Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD - A soldier was martyred and six others, including three civilians, got injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on a security forces vehicle in Warsak area of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that 29-year-old Lance Naik Abdur Rehman was a resident of district Bannu of KP, who embraced martyrdom in the terrorist incident.
As a result of the attack, three soldiers got injured. The terrorist act also resulted in injury of three innocent civilians, the military’s media affairs wing said.
“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators,” it added.
Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR also said.