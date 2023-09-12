Tuesday, September 12, 2023
FC man martyred, 6 injured in Peshawar blast

FC man martyred, 6 injured in Peshawar blast
Imran Mukhtar
September 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A soldier was martyred and six others, includ­ing three civilians, got injured in an impro­vised explosive device (IED) blast on a securi­ty forces vehicle in War­sak area of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that 29-year-old Lance Naik Abdur Rehman was a resident of district Ban­nu of KP, who embraced martyrdom in the ter­rorist incident.

As a result of the at­tack, three soldiers got injured. The terrorist act also resulted in in­jury of three innocent civilians, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the ter­rorists and their facili­tators,” it added.

Security Forces of Pa­kistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR also said.

Imran Mukhtar

