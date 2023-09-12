FDA recovers Rs93.4m from defaulters in 2 monthssaid

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs.93.4 million from the chronic defaulters during last 2 months.

Chairing a meeting, Director Gen­eral FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said here on Monday that a vigorous recovery campaign was launched by taking strict action against default­ers of the FDA. During this drive, the FDA teams succeeded in recovering Rs.93.4 million during July and Au­gust 2023.

Giving some details, he said that Rs.37 million was recovered un­der the head of illegal Development Charges, Rs.19.2 million under Trans­fer fees, Rs.10.3 million under Estate Management-II and Rs.25.8 million under Commercialization Fees. He directed the FDA officers to accelerate their efforts for recovery of maximum FDA dues so that financial affairs of the authority could be run easily.

He also directed to seal premises of the properties which were being used commercially without paying commercialization fee.

He said that no building should be developed without approval of the site map and in this connection strict action should also be taken against the violators of rules and regulations.

He also warned the FDA allottees for cancellation of their plots if they were failed to deposit FDA dues with­in stipulated time period.

He directed the FDA officers to is­sue final notices to all defaulting al­lottees of FDA City so that further ac­tion could be taken against them.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Fi­nance Muhammad Shahab Aslam, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Deputy Director Katchi Abadies Afzaal Ansari and others were also present in the meeting.