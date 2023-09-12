Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Gold rate dips by Rs2,600 per tola

APP
September 12, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold de­creased by Rs2,600 and was sold at Rs209,400 on Mon­day compared to its sale at Rs212,000 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,229 to Rs179,527 from Rs181,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs165,544 from Rs166,610 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola de­creased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,500 whereas that of 10 grams sil­ver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,143.34. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1,926 from $1,919.

