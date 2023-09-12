Governor directs GIT to furnish detailed report on varsities

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday directed the Chairman, Governor Inspection Team (GIT) for furnishing a detailed report regarding the academic programme, financial resources, staff, and number of students in the public sector universities and to present it to him.

He issued these directives during a meeting with the Chairman GIT, Dr Saad Sikandar Khan here in the Governor’s House.

During the meeting, the Chairman GIT informed the Governor regarding the overall performance of the organisation, financial & administrative irregularities in different universities, and inquiries conducted on the complaints filed by the students and general public.

They also discussed matters relating to surplus staff and less number of students in the universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that offices are sacred trust of the county and nation, saying performing duties with honesty should be the mission of all of us.

He said that the prevailing financial problems of the universities are a matter of concern and that the situation of the public universities is hurting him.

He said universities prepare the future of the country, saying besides bringing improvement in financial and administrative matters are included in the responsibilities of the Vice Chancellors and faculty members and pledged to take all possible steps in this regard.

He said that all facts would be looked into, and while keeping in view each aspect. He said that teachers and faculty members are respectful for them. He said neither anyone would be harassed nor the character assassination of anyone would be committed.

Governor visits CMH to enquire about blast victims

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali visited CMH to enquire about the health of the victims of roadside blast near on Warsak Road on Monday.

The Governor, accompanied by hospital administration officials, met with the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

He inquired about their medical treatment and assured of necessary support in this regard.

Condemning the attack on security vehicles, he emphasised the need to stand united against terrorism.

The Governor also offered prayers for the security personnel who lost his life. He also extended his condolences to the families of the martyred security personnel, reaffirming the nation’s solidarity in the battle against terrorism.