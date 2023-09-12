Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Govt urged to solve investors’ problems

Riaz Khan
September 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -   Pakistan’s Hotel Association (PHA) newly-elected senior vice chairman, Barrister Mansoor Shah has said that Pakistan hotel industry is severely affected by political instability and inflation in the country.

“After the Army Chief’s recent meetings with industrialists and investors, signs of recovery in the country’s economy are emerging. The meeting has restored the confidence of the business community and resulted in a reduction in artificial inflation along with the devaluation of the dollar,” he said while talking to The Nation.

Barrister Mansoor Shah said that it is necessary for the government to keep in close contact with the investors and take steps to solve their problems on priority basis. He said that the hotel industry is one of the key sectors of the economy and contributes significantly to the national treasury in terms of various taxes and revenues.

He thanked the members for their trust and pledged that he will use his energies to solve the problems faced by the hotel association at the national level.

