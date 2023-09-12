Gunfight in Rawat leaves 4 dead, 2 injured

Rawalpindi-A furious gun battle erupted between two groups, resulting in four fatalities and two injuries, due to long-standing animosity in Union Council (UC) Bagah Sheikhan in Rawat on Monday, as reported by informed sources. The incident transpired within the jurisdiction of the Rawat Police Station (PS). A substantial police force, led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of PS Rawat, Inspector Syed Hamid Kazmi, swiftly responded, cordoning off the area. They also recorded statements from eyewitnesses and gathered evidence from the crime scene. The bodies of the deceased and the injured individuals were transported to the hospital for autopsies and medical treatment.

According to sources, a dispute erupted between the group of Malik Nauman, also known as Nomi, and the group led by Rizwan, alias Raju, in UC Bagah Sheikhan. Members of both groups brandished firearms and engaged in a shootout. Consequently, four individuals lost their lives, and two sustained gunshot wounds. This incident instilled fear and apprehension throughout the area.

The deceased were identified as Malik Nauman, alias Nomi, Rizwan, alias Raju, Muhammad Sajjad, and Muhammad Mudassir Hussain. The injured parties were identified as Muhammad Saqib and Muhammad Sadiq. An investigator informed the media that a few months ago, Malik Wajahat, the brother of Malik Nauman, alias Nomi, was murdered by members of the opposing group. He further stated that the accused individuals had been released from jail and had called Malik Nomi for a meeting, during which the clash reignited. The police registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a speeding car collided with a rickshaw near Mandra Toll Plaza on GT Road, injuring four individuals. Rescue 1122 swiftly transported the injured individuals to the hospital for medical treatment.