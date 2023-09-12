Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Hamza departs for London to meet elder Sharifs

Agencies
September 12, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   For­mer chief minister Punjab and senior PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz left for Lon­don on Monday to meet his family and party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif. PML-N lead­er left for London from La­hore airport. The younger Sharif would reach London via Dubai. The sources said that Hamza would spend the whole month of Sep­tember in London where he would discuss politi­cal situation of the country with the elder Sharifs. The sources added that Ham­za went to London to dis­cuss the possible return of Nawaz Sharif who is in self-exile for last four years. His father and PML-N Pres­ident Shehbaz Sharif is also in London for past couple of weeks. According to re­ports, Nawaz Sharif is plan­ning to return to Pakistan next month.

