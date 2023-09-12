Hamza departs for London to meet elder Sharifs

LAHORE - Former chief minister Punjab and senior PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz left for London on Monday to meet his family and party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif. PML-N leader left for London from Lahore airport. The younger Sharif would reach London via Dubai. The sources said that Hamza would spend the whole month of September in London where he would discuss political situation of the country with the elder Sharifs. The sources added that Hamza went to London to discuss the possible return of Nawaz Sharif who is in self-exile for last four years. His father and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also in London for past couple of weeks. According to reports, Nawaz Sharif is planning to return to Pakistan next month.