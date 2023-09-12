Health expert stresses ‘RSV vaccine’ awareness for babies 

ISLAMABAD - A health expert emphasized the importance of parents’ awareness regarding the ‘Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)’ vaccine for pregnant women, as this virus continues to pose a significant healthcare concern and leads to infant fatalities every year.

Dr. Mubashir Chaudhry, a public health expert from America, conveyed, “A new vaccine against the potentially deadly RSV has proven to be safe and effective for use in pregnant women, offering protection to their babies.” He made these remarks during an interview with a private news channel. Dr. Chaudhry further explained, “RSV primarily targets infants and young children, with symptoms ranging from mild, cold-like manifestations to severe respiratory distress.”

“Every year, a considerable number of children under five require hospitalization due to RSV,” he added. He noted that often, individuals who contract RSV are unaware of it, as the symptoms are often mistaken for a ‘flu-like illness.’ Dr. Chaudhry pointed out, “There are two clear strategies for safeguarding infants from RSV: the RSV vaccine for pregnant women and a monoclonal antibody shot approved for all infants.”

Responding to a question, he stated, “RSV is known to cause respiratory symptoms and breathing difficulties in infants, leading to hospitalization and, in severe cases, even death.” He also emphasized, “The new vaccine can be administered to pregnant women during their pregnancy, with the aim of providing protection to newborns during their crucial first few months of life. When a pregnant woman receives the vaccine, she can transmit essential antibodies to her children after birth. “These antibodies from parents can offer protection to infants during the initial months of their life,” he highlighted. Dr. Chaudhry concluded, “Vaccines are designed to provide long-term protection and prevention.”