Highlights from Spring-Summer 2024 runways

NEW YORK-New York Fashion Week is back, taking the city by storm during a weekend of thundery weather, no less and hosting a number of landmark events, including the return of brands like Ralph Lauren and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the calendar, as well as debuts from up-and-coming designers like Grace Ling and recent “Project Runway” winner Bishme Cromartie. The week’s packed schedule officially kicked off Friday with Peter Do’s highly anticipated debut for Helmut Lang. The ascendant Vietnamese-born designer has been given the chance to reinterpret the minimalist ’90s brand, which spent years without a creative director for a new generation. He hit many notes of the label’s original aesthetic, while infusing his own romantic sensibilities including a collaboration with poet Ocean Vuong into the collection, particularly with his men’s and women’s suiting. But even before Helmut Lang officially opened Fashion Week, Coach had celebrated a milestone of its own a night earlier with celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Lil Nas X in attendance in the beautiful marble interiors of the New York Public Library in Bryant Park. The show, which included an unexpected PETA protest on the runway, marked Stuart Vevers’ 10th anniversary as creative director. For the occasion, the British designer put out an exuberant, elevated take on what he called the “American essentials,” he said over email to CNN, which included slouchy suits and oversized leather jackets in black, brown and green, long sheer dresses over leather separates and lipstick-kiss bags.