Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather in Lahore

LAHORE - Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the Lahore city on Monday, while Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Weather officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/ thundershower was expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was recorded at some cities including Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Murree and Muzaffarabad. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 36.2°C and minimum was 25.4°C.