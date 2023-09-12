Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ICLAPA to hold free medical camp on Oct 6

INP
September 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   A free medical camp will be held here on October 6 (Friday) to treat cleft lip and palate patients.

It is being arranged by the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA ).

According to the Association’s senior member Farhat Akhtar Rehman, an ICLAPA ’s team of surgeons are also available to operate affected children.

The parents of the affected children have been asked to contact Mrs Farhat on her cell numbers 03335157676 and 0300-5192490 to get them registered for the normal treatment or surgery. The association had been providing free medical facilities to the poor families since 2004 with the support of families, friends and philanthropists. The ICLAPA was a group of volunteers, which relied on donors to bring hope and happiness in the lives of people, for whom it was financially difficult to give treatment to their children.

 Pakistan team wins European Long Range C’ship - UK 2023 

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023