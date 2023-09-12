ICP launches intensive crackdown on traffic violations

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police has decided to intensify the crackdown on drivers violating traffic rules, with 111 cases registered against drivers involved in serious violations in different police station jurisdictions during the last three days, according to a police public relations officer on Monday. He mentioned that in line with the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police initiated the registration of cases against traffic rules violators engaged in serious traffic violations.

Over the past three days, the police teams also issued 11,708 challan tickets and impounded 201 vehicles along with 565 motorcycles. In the last 24 hours, police teams, under the command of SSP/CTO Syed Mustafa Tanveer, issued 32 challan tickets for overcharging on traveling fares and 79 for overloading. Additionally, they impounded 75 vehicles and 97 motorcycles at different police stations.

In addition to the traffic congestion unit, special squads have also been deployed on various highways and important boulevards in the federal capital. The cases were registered at Sangjani and Ramna police stations. Islamabad Capital Police FM radio 92.4 is also broadcasting a special program on traffic rules. Citizens are encouraged to fulfil their responsibilities, with the aim of protecting the precious lives of citizens.