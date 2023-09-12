IESCO apprehends 228 individuals over electricity theft

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) during the ongoing campaign against electricity theft had apprehended 228 individuals involved in power theft.

A spokesperson said, in a determined effort to combat electricity theft in the IESCO region, authorities have launched a comprehensive operation involving the Anti-Corruption and Surveillance teams.

The company has taken action against 197 residential, 20 commercial, 3 agricultural, and 8 industrial connections.

In the wake of this crackdown, penalties totaling over Rs.170 million have been imposed on people involved in power theft. Furthermore, cases against those implicated in electricity theft have been filed in police stations.

The public has been asked to provide information on both electricity thieves and facilitators.