Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IESCO apprehends 228 individuals over electricity theft

IESCO apprehends 228 individuals over electricity theft
Web Desk
8:43 PM | September 12, 2023
National

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) during the ongoing campaign against electricity theft had apprehended 228 individuals involved in power theft.

A spokesperson said, in a determined effort to combat electricity theft in the IESCO region, authorities have launched a comprehensive operation involving the Anti-Corruption and Surveillance teams.

The company has taken action against 197 residential, 20 commercial, 3 agricultural, and 8 industrial connections.

In the wake of this crackdown, penalties totaling over Rs.170 million have been imposed on people involved in power theft. Furthermore, cases against those implicated in electricity theft have been filed in police stations.

The public has been asked to provide information on both electricity thieves and facilitators. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023