IHC issues stay order against PIC’s decision about Islamabad Club

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a stay order till final judgment in the case against the decision of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) pertaining to the provision of details to citizens about Islamabad Club.

The court also served notices to the respondents in the petition. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed against the verdict of PIC. The petitioner took the stance that the Islamabad Club was not a public body.

He said that an identical petition with regard to the status of Islamabad Club was already pending with IHC and the court had also suspended a decision of PIC regarding the sharing of information about the club.

The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the decision of PIC dated August 9, regarding the provision of details to the citizen. He said that the commission had given its verdict on the basis of a decision of the Lahore High Court.

He said that the LHC had declared the Lahore Gymkhana Club as a public body in its order.

The court adjourned the case till the next date by serving notices to the respondent and suspending the decision of PIC.