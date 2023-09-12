Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IHC issues stay order against PIC’s decision about Islamabad Club

APP
September 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a stay order till final judgment in the case against the decision of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) pertaining to the provision of details to citizens about Islamabad Club.
The court also served notices to the respondents in the petition. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed against the verdict of PIC. The petitioner took the stance that the Islamabad Club was not a public body. 
He said that an identical petition with regard to the status of Islamabad Club was already pending with IHC and the court had also suspended a decision of PIC regarding the sharing of information about the club.
The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the decision of PIC dated August 9, regarding the provision of details to the citizen. He said that the commission had given its verdict on the basis of a decision of the Lahore High Court. 
He said that the LHC had declared the Lahore Gymkhana Club as a public body in its order. 
The court adjourned the case till the next date by serving notices to the respondent and suspending the decision of PIC.

 Pakistan team wins European Long Range C’ship - UK 2023 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023